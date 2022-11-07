Vista Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 450,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

