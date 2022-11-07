Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 726,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706,775. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

