Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $239,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.98. 400,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,888,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $296.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

