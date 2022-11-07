Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.83.

VOD stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,179,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after buying an additional 107,417 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 151,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

