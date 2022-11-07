Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.83.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 4.7 %
VOD stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
