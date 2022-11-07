Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 310.50 ($3.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £613.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,725.00. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 564.16 ($6.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.17.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Volution Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £69,988.75 ($80,921.20).

Volution Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.