Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 1,840,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,305. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

