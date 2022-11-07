Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 27.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

