VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.60. VTEX shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

VTEX Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.98 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. Equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

