Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Tops $34.47 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.47 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00084290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024567 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

