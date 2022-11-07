Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($13.64) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday.

Watches of Switzerland Group stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 902 ($10.43). 215,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,889. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 632.50 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($18.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 780.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 841.20.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

