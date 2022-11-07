WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 59,625 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

