WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 472,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $98.27 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

