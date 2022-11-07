WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

LOW opened at $182.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.