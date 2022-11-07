WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,775 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,061,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.