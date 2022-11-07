WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $225.95 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

