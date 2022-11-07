Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.10

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 29157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Weatherford International Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,015,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 804,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 210,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Articles

