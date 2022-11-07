Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Parkland (PKI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Parkland (TSE: PKI):

11/4/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$36.00.

10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$35.00.

10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$38.00.

10/7/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.38. The company had a trading volume of 877,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,535. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$25.11 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.31.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.7999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,035 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$35,003.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,468 shares in the company, valued at C$8,775,207.76. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,435 shares of company stock valued at $381,764 over the last quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

