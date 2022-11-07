Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE: WRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2022 – Western Copper and Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Western Copper and Gold had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Western Copper and Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Western Copper and Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Western Copper and Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2022 – Western Copper and Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Western Copper and Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Western Copper and Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

WRN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.36. 87,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,108. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $205.41 million, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.