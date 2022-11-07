Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,114,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

