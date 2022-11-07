Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 536,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,114,066. The company has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

