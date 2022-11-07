Wells Fargo & Company Trims Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price to $12.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETRN. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 75,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

