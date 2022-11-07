Wells Fargo & Company Trims Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price to $12.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ETRN. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 75,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
