Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Welltower also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $61.46. 2,522,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after buying an additional 134,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 259.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 91,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

