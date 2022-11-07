Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 48,251 shares.The stock last traded at $23.95 and had previously closed at $23.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $843.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

