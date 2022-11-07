Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

