Windsor Group LTD Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.98. 131,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

