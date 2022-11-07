Windsor Group LTD Sells 1,415 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.55. 49,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

