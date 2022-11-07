Windsor Group LTD Sells 2,412 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VIG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.26. 62,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

