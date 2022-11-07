Windsor Group LTD Sells 27,132 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.16. 72,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

