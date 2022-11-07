Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 609,000 Shares of LXRandCo, Inc. (TSE:LXR) Stock

LXRandCo, Inc. (TSE:LXR – Get Rating) insider Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership purchased 609,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$66,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,950,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,534,555.

Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership purchased 41,000 shares of LXRandCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,510.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership purchased 390,500 shares of LXRandCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,955.00.

LXRandCo Price Performance

Shares of LXR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 889,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,293.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. LXRandCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.

LXRandCo Company Profile

LXRandCo ( TSE:LXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LXRandCo, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded pre-owned handbags and accessories. Its product categories include women's handbags comprising shoulder bags, tote bags, and travel bags, as well as other complementary accessories, such as leather goods, jewelry, and silk scarfs through its e-commerce website at lxrco.com, as well as e-commerce platforms of its partners across North America.

