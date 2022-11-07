WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.