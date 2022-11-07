WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.64 and last traded at $85.52. 94,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 84,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.08.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

