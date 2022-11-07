Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 2,640 at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,500 ($40.47) to GBX 2,640 ($30.52) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($22.55) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($31.22) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($70.59) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,029.50 ($35.03).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 1,984.50 ($22.94) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,320 ($15.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,970 ($57.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,193.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.62.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

