WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.15. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,749. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $206.35 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.