WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,038. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

