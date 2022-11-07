WMG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHIP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHIP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.48. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,251. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

