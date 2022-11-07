WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 66 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.20. 76,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

