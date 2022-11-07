WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up 1.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.87) to GBX 4,300 ($49.72) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.03) to GBX 4,300 ($49.72) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.65) to GBX 4,700 ($54.34) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($67.06) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($69.26) to GBX 5,900 ($68.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,340.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.