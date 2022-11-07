WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $5,161,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 9.1 %

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLGT stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,577. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.