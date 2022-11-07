WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.17. 455,924 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.