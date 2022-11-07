WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,152. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

