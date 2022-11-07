WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,083. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

