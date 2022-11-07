WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 342,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CGGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

