WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.09. 14,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,938. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.63.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.