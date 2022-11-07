Wolfe Research Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $350.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.00.

HUBS stock opened at $265.69 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 68.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

