WOO Network (WOO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $195.72 million and $24.37 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,960,541 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

