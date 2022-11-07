WorthPointe LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.32. 121,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

