WorthPointe LLC Sells 4,684 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 5.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

