Wrapped Velas Price Hits $0.0358 on Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $81.66 million and approximately $14,510.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.03 or 0.31251433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.0363821 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $10,455.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.