Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $156.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.