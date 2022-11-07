Ziff Davis (ZD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.57-$6.77 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.52-6.79 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.05.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

